Harvey J. Neufeld
Harvey J. Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria J. Broncheau George
Gloria J. Broncheau George, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley D. “Brad” Dayton
ALBION — Bradley D. “Brad” Dayton, 67, of Albion, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his Albion home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria B. Ward-Lyon
WALLA WALLA — Gloria B. Ward-Lyon, 90, of Milton-Freewater, Ore., and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in charge of the arrangements.