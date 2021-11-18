Ralph C. Wessels
Ralph C. Wessels, 96, of Lewiston died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Harry L. Kaufman
Harry L. Kaufman, 92, of the Orofino Valley, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn Pretko
JoAnn Pretko, 92, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Jensen
BOVILL — Robert C. Jensen, 72, of Bovill, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Perrigo
MOSCOW — Sharon Perrigo, 81, of Viola, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.