Ralph C. Wessels

Ralph C. Wessels, 96, of Lewiston died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Harry L. Kaufman

Harry L. Kaufman, 92, of the Orofino Valley, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

JoAnn Pretko

JoAnn Pretko, 92, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Jensen

BOVILL — Robert C. Jensen, 72, of Bovill, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Perrigo

MOSCOW — Sharon Perrigo, 81, of Viola, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.