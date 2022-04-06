James A. Redenbaugh
SPOKANE — James A. Redenbaugh, 78, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His family is in charge of arrangements.
Rhett Thomas Butler
Rhett Thomas Butler, infant son of Kevin and Kimberly Butler, of Lewiston, died minutes after birth, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James “Jim” Murphy
MOSCOW — James “Jim” Murphy, 71, of Moscow, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.