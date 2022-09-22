SPOKANE VALLEY — Darren G. Flock, 57, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Conitz
MOSCOW — Mary Conitz, 93, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Troy Mitchell
Troy Mitchell, 79, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
June True
June True, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Fredrick Parkhouse
Fredrick Parkhouse, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Alexander
PULLMAN — Jack Alexander, 88, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
J. Douglas Carbaugh
J. Douglas Carbaugh, 55, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest Allen Hoidal
BOISE — Ernest Allen Hoidal, 73, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in a Boise hospital. Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Boise is in charge of arrangements.