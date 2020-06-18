Randy Knopes
Randy Knopes, 64, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carrie J. Hosley
DEARY — Carrie J. Hosley, 49, of Deary, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Juanita M. Winn
COUER D’ALENE — Juanita M. Winn, 88, formerly of Deary, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Susan J. Ford
PULLMAN — Susan J. Ford, 86, of Pullman, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy M. Stuart
Timothy M. Stuart, 51, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.