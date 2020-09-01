Sandie Garcia

MOSCOW — Sandie Garcia, 75, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Russell Graham

SPOKANE — Russell Graham, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn E. Jacobson

COEUR D’ALENE — Marilyn E. Jacobson, 74, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Douglas M. Eatmon

Douglas M. Eatmon, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Verna “Bea” Andrusak

Verna “Bea” Andrusak, 98, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.