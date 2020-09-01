Sandie Garcia
MOSCOW — Sandie Garcia, 75, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Graham
SPOKANE — Russell Graham, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn E. Jacobson
COEUR D’ALENE — Marilyn E. Jacobson, 74, of Kamiah, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas M. Eatmon
Douglas M. Eatmon, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Verna “Bea” Andrusak
Verna “Bea” Andrusak, 98, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.