Harold Heitstuman
Harold Heitstuman, 90, of Clarkston, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sycamore Glen Adult Family Homes in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Greta Laura Beatrice Winter
PULLMAN — Greta Laura Beatrice Winter, 91, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the The Memory Care Villas at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila K. Patterson
PULLMAN — Sheila K. Patterson, 72, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie A. Staniewski
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Stephanie A. Staniewski, 68, of Sandpoint and formerly of Moscow, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Sandpoint. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.