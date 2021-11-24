Michael W. Thomason

Michael W. Thomason, 61, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry K. Gardner

Larry K. Gardner, 70, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jim R. Dorion

Jim R. Dorion, 61, of Asotin, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.