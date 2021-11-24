Michael W. Thomason
Michael W. Thomason, 61, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry K. Gardner
Larry K. Gardner, 70, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jim R. Dorion
Jim R. Dorion, 61, of Asotin, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.