Lesley V. Ritz

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lesley V. Ritz, 99, of Gainesville, Ga., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Gainesville. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Oscar L. Combs

Oscar L. Combs, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Olive D. Steeley

Olive D. Steeley, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ellie Wood

BOISE — Ellie Wood, 50, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.

Lauren S. Bottomly

Lauren S. Bottomly, 70, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

William Hamlett

MOSCOW — William Hamlett, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is assisting the family.