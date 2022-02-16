Lesley V. Ritz
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lesley V. Ritz, 99, of Gainesville, Ga., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Gainesville. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Oscar L. Combs
Oscar L. Combs, 84, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Olive D. Steeley
Olive D. Steeley, 92, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ellie Wood
BOISE — Ellie Wood, 50, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Accent Funeral Home and Cremation of Meridian is in charge of arrangements.
Lauren S. Bottomly
Lauren S. Bottomly, 70, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
William Hamlett
MOSCOW — William Hamlett, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is assisting the family.