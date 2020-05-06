James “Jim” M. McDonald Sr.
GRANGEVILLE — James “Jim” M. McDonald Sr., 83, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd Haugen
Floyd Haugen, 88, of Lewiston, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor E. Bayman
MOSCOW — Eleanor E. Bayman, 83, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.