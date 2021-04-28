Mickey D. Lewis
Mickey D. Lewis, 63, of Pomeroy, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Regional Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry R. Blomdahl
Larry R. Blomdahl, 78, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Lorina Adams
MOSCOW — Shirley Lorina Adams, 84, of Pullman, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Moscow at her daughter’s home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Helen L. Wittman
Helen L. Wittman, 94, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.