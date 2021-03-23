Virginia “Jini” McMains
NAMPA — Virginia “Jini” McMains, 80, of Nampa and formerly of Genesee, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Verna Mae Lanting
MOSCOW — Verna Mae Lanting, 93, of Moscow, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert O. Jacobson
MOSCOW — Robert O. Jacobson, 94, of Moscow, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Grace V. Lyon
PULLMAN — Grace V. Lyon, 98, of Moscow, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Regency of Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene M. Kleer
OROFINO — Darlene M. Kleer, 80, of Orofino, died Friday, March 19, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Lyle Dale Green
CULDESAC — Lyle Dale Green, 67, of Culdesac, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Clarence A. Eilman
Clarence A. Eilman, 86, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald G. Henry
LAPWAI — Gerald G. Henry, 78, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his Lawai home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.