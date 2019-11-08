Vernile D. Breazeal
Vernile D. Breazeal, 78, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brock Bradley Ewing
SPOKANE — Brock Bradley Ewing, 39, of Spokane and formerly of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Spokane. Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Joann M. Lathrop
Joann M. Lathrop, 61, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley L. Rickman
MOSCOW — Shirley L. Rickman, 92, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living Center in Moscow. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.