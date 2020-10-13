Ralph B. Roseberg
Ralph B. Roseberg, 71, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Dale Doramus
PALOUSE — Phillip Dale Doramus, 46, of Palouse, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
I. Naomi Cole
I. Naomi Cole, 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William M. Larsen
GENESEE — William M. Larsen, 79, of Genesee, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Nancy Nuhn
MOSCOW — Elizabeth Nancy Nuhn, 100, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.