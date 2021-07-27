Allan L. Saari
Allan L. Saari, 67, of Lewiston, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ron L. Asker Sr.
Ron L. Asker Sr., 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sabra L. Ashley
Sabra L. Ashley, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Brett Ballard
MOSCOW — Brett Ballard, 51, of Moscow, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Steffen
TROY — Shirley Steffen, 71, of Troy, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.