Marilu Kerr Hallman
MOXEE, Wash. — Marilu Kerr Hallman, 71, of Moxee, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory of Moxee is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin Blanck
Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bridgette Fulmer
POMEROY — Bridgette Fulmer, 53, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin “Marty” D. Howell
Marvin “Marty” D. Howell, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bessie J. Enyeart
OROFINO — Bessie J. Enyeart, 77, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lon B. Jackman
BREMERTON, Wash. — Lon B. Jackman, 65, of Bremerton, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Bremerton. Lewis Funeral Chapel of Bremerton is in charge of arrangements.