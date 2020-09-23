Marilu Kerr Hallman

MOXEE, Wash. — Marilu Kerr Hallman, 71, of Moxee, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory of Moxee is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin Blanck

Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Bridgette Fulmer

POMEROY — Bridgette Fulmer, 53, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin “Marty” D. Howell

Marvin “Marty” D. Howell, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bessie J. Enyeart

OROFINO — Bessie J. Enyeart, 77, of Orofino, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lon B. Jackman

BREMERTON, Wash. — Lon B. Jackman, 65, of Bremerton, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Bremerton. Lewis Funeral Chapel of Bremerton is in charge of arrangements.