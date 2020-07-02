Dale C. Hammerly
PULLMAN — Dale C. Hammerly, 89, of Moscow, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Regency Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas “Mike” Wren
WHITE BIRD — Thomas “Mike” Wren, 75, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, near White Bird. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Lyla G. Simmons
CALDWELL — Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell and formerly of Grangeville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Canyon West of Cascadia in Caldwell. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Patty Cooper
SPOKANE — Patty Cooper, 71, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Spokane. Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.