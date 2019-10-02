Ted T. Powell
COEUR D’ALENE — Ted T. Powell, 60, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Coeur d’Alene. The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lea Trout
SPOKANE — Betty Lea Trout, 91, of Troy, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Holder
NEZPERCE — William “Bill” Holder, 67, of Nezperce, died Wednesday, Sept., 25, 2019, in Nezperce. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Dr. Robert E. Bryant
Dr. Robert E. Bryant, 90, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston. Arrangements are pending at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.