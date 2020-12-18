Michael Rishling
MOSCOW — Michael Rishling, 68, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
MaryAnne Thomson
GRANGEVILLE — MaryAnne Thomson, 91, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Gilbert
PULLMAN — John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Miss Dorothy Adult Family Home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia L. Hart
PULLMAN — Patricia L. Hart, 75, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Avalon Care Center. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne M. Lewis
Yvonne M. Lewis, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Gordon Funke
Dale Gordon Funke, 52, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.