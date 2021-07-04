Robert W. McDowell
Robert W. McDowell, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn Tacke
Kathryn Tacke, 65, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Blake E. Boyer
Blake E. Boyer, 62, of Lewiston, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.