Rosetta L. Helena
GRANGEVILLE — Rosetta L. Helena, 93, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Daryl R. Click
Daryl R. Click, 78, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard L. Gahagan
Richard L. Gahagan, 80, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Milo “Roy” Bartlett
Milo “Roy” Bartlett, 92, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor F. Greene
Eleanor F. Greene, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert H. “Jake” Jacobs
Robert H. “Jake” Jacobs, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.