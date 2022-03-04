Steven E. Ullrich
MOSCOW — Steven E. Ullrich, 76, of Moscow, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Walter “Wally” D. Huebner
Walter “Wally” D. Huebner, 86, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Mac Curtis
Johnny Mac Curtis, 80, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Davis
James R. Davis, 82, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Luke S. Allen
Luke S. Allen, 30, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Agatha B. Cumming
Agatha B. Cumming, 105, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Allen Carson
Jack Allen Carson, 92, of Clarkston, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jack Lehman
Jack Lehman, 87, of Lewiston, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Generations Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.