Loren E. Schussman
Loren E. Schussman, 92, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne L. Neace
Wayne L. Neace, 75, of Lewiston, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta Crea
COTTONWOOD — Roberta Crea, 90, of Cottonwood, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Michael B. Eller
COEUR D’ALENE — Michael B. Eller, 76, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Hospice of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Connie M. Fleener
MOSCOW — Connie M. Fleener, 61, of Moscow, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jean A. Olson
TROY — Jean A. Olson, 86, of Troy, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Chandler L. Black
WALLACE, Idaho — Chandler L. Black, 20, of Lewiston, died Friday, July 16, 2021, in Wallace, Idaho. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.