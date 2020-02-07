Judy M. Gordon
Judy M. Gordon, 55, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles E. Deobald
Charles E. Deobald, 95, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donna B. Hawley
Donna B. Hawley, 75, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Verla Jean Peterson
Verla Jean Peterson, 93, of Genesee, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehab Center in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.