I. Jean Peer
I. Jean Peer, 96, of Lewiston, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation Center. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: March 28, 2021 @ 2:00 am
