David A. Spencer

COTTONWOOD — David A. Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood, died May 22, 2021, in a boating accident on the Salmon River. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn “Angele” Hazelbaker

COEUR D’ ALENE — Kathryn “Angele” Hazelbaker, 91, of Grangeville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Terri L. Wisdom

BURLEY, Idaho — Terri L. Wisdom, 71, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley, Idaho. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Frank N. Kennedy

EMMETT, Idaho — Frank N. Kennedy, 66, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Emmett, Idaho. Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett is in charge of arrangements.

Keith W. Coppernoll

COTTONWOOD — Keith W. Coppernoll, 62, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Fleener Talbott

MOSCOW — Jeanette Fleener Talbott, 103, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila R. Stephens

WINCHESTER — Sheila R. Stephens, 52, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.