David A. Spencer
COTTONWOOD — David A. Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood, died May 22, 2021, in a boating accident on the Salmon River. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn “Angele” Hazelbaker
COEUR D’ ALENE — Kathryn “Angele” Hazelbaker, 91, of Grangeville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’ Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Terri L. Wisdom
BURLEY, Idaho — Terri L. Wisdom, 71, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley, Idaho. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Frank N. Kennedy
EMMETT, Idaho — Frank N. Kennedy, 66, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Emmett, Idaho. Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett is in charge of arrangements.
Keith W. Coppernoll
COTTONWOOD — Keith W. Coppernoll, 62, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette Fleener Talbott
MOSCOW — Jeanette Fleener Talbott, 103, of Moscow, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Village. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Sheila R. Stephens
WINCHESTER — Sheila R. Stephens, 52, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.