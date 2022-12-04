Periods of snow. High 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Periods of light snow. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 4, 2022 @ 8:40 am
Analysis
Asotin’s boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed some home cooking Saturday.
Earlier this month, the people of Nez Perce County sent a message:
Jannet M. McAlister
Jannet M. McAlister, 72, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Fuchs
Robin Fuchs, 66, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Benny Howard Krause
Benny Howard Krause, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Esther M. Dillman
Esther M. Dillman, 77, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
