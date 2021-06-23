Scotty William Storey
BEAUMONT, Texas — Scotty William Storey, 59, of Orange, Texas, and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Beaumont, Texas. Claybar Funeral Home of Orange is in charge of arrangements.
Greg A. Ghormley
Greg A. Ghormley, 68, of Clarkston, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Irene Florence Marie Flerchinger
COEUR D’ALENE — Irene Florence Marie Flerchinger, 83, of Kooskia, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Pinehurst, Idaho. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements.
Maureen H. Hughes
Maureen H. Hughes, 89, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne C. Day
Wayne C. Day, 80, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.