Janet R. White
Janet R. White, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dorene B. Covert
Dorene B. Covert, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa J. Ulery
OROFINO — Teresa J. Ulery, 57, of Orofino, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
Oliver C. Bittleston
Oliver C. Bittleston, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.