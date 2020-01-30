Janet R. White

Janet R. White, 78, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Dorene B. Covert

Dorene B. Covert, 65, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa J. Ulery

OROFINO — Teresa J. Ulery, 57, of Orofino, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.

Oliver C. Bittleston

Oliver C. Bittleston, 90, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.