Tanya K. Wooden
Tanya K. Wooden, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kris D. Peterson
Kris D. Peterson, 63, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
M. Fuller Luningning
M. Fuller Luningning, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Parson Mix II
MOSCOW — John Parson Mix II, 87, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living of Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Winskie
John M. Winskie, 93, of Clarkston, formerly of Chewelah, Wash., died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Orchards Care and Rehab in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.