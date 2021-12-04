Tanya K. Wooden

Tanya K. Wooden, 79, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kris D. Peterson

Kris D. Peterson, 63, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

M. Fuller Luningning

M. Fuller Luningning, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John Parson Mix II

MOSCOW — John Parson Mix II, 87, died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living of Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John M. Winskie

John M. Winskie, 93, of Clarkston, formerly of Chewelah, Wash., died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Orchards Care and Rehab in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.