Vivian D. Suddreth
GRANGEVILLE — Vivian D. Suddreth, 96, of Grangeville, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne McCormack
Joanne McCormack, 90, of Asotin, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Steven K. Montgomery
POTLATCH — Steven K. Montgomery, 67, of Potlatch, was found dead Monday, Aug. 10, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.