Leisa Jo Ruckdashel

COOS BAY, Ore. — Leisa Jo Ruckdashel, 55, of Coos Bay, Ore., and formerly of Orofino, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Coos Bay, Ore. Coos Bay Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Janice M. Horne

Janice M. Horne, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 7, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Davis

MOSCOW — Karen Davis, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Opal Anderson

Opal Anderson, 98, of Bovill, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.