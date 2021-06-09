Leisa Jo Ruckdashel
COOS BAY, Ore. — Leisa Jo Ruckdashel, 55, of Coos Bay, Ore., and formerly of Orofino, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Coos Bay, Ore. Coos Bay Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Janice M. Horne
Janice M. Horne, 90, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 7, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Davis
MOSCOW — Karen Davis, 79, of Moscow, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Opal Anderson
Opal Anderson, 98, of Bovill, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.