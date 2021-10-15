Gary A. Babino

Gary A. Babino, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis R. Kellberg

Dennis R. Kellberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara E. Hume

MOSCOW — Barbara E. Hume, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew “Larry” Seubert

COTTONWOOD — Andrew “Larry” Seubert, 67, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Michael G. Key

GRANGEVILLE — Michael G. Key, 74, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Tammy Marie Vigil

JULIAETTA — Tammy Marie Vigil, 51, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Higheagle-Matt

LAPWAI — Joseph Higheagle-Matt, 71, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret M. Polek

Margaret M. Polek, 78, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.