Gary A. Babino
Gary A. Babino, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis R. Kellberg
Dennis R. Kellberg, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara E. Hume
MOSCOW — Barbara E. Hume, 95, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew “Larry” Seubert
COTTONWOOD — Andrew “Larry” Seubert, 67, of Cottonwood, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Michael G. Key
GRANGEVILLE — Michael G. Key, 74, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Tammy Marie Vigil
JULIAETTA — Tammy Marie Vigil, 51, of Juliaetta, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Higheagle-Matt
LAPWAI — Joseph Higheagle-Matt, 71, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret M. Polek
Margaret M. Polek, 78, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.