Roger C. York
Roger C. York, 80, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janet A. Sinclair
Janet A. Sinclair, 75, of Desert Hills, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Thompson
GRANGEVILLE — Joe Thompson, 92, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
David C. Kaufman
David C. Kaufman, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Wisehart
COLFAX — Michael D. Wisehart, 66, of Juliaetta, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.