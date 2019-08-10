Robert Rosenberg
Robert Rosenberg, 64, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Noel Buchanan
HOMEDALE, Idaho — Noel Buchanan, 83, of Riggins, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Owyhee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Homedale, Idaho. Flahiff Funeral Chapels of Caldwell is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene Joyce Pratt
PULLMAN — Charlene Joyce Pratt, 50, of Pullman, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Rick Stelljes
HENDERSON, Nev. — Rick Stelljes, 36, of Henderson, Nev., and formerly of Lewiston, died Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, at Henderson Hospital in Henderson. Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park of Las Vegas is in charge of arrangements.