Mark A. Keller

Mark A. Keller, 62, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jane Travis

Betty Jane Travis, 95, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Alan Russell

Alan Russell, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

