Mark A. Keller
Mark A. Keller, 62, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jane Travis
Betty Jane Travis, 95, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Alan Russell
Alan Russell, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.