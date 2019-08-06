Diane K. Allen

GRANGEVILLE — Diane K. Allen, 70, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Michele Trevino

GRANGEVILLE — Michele Trevino, 53, of Riggins, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, near Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick W. Bailey

ST. JOHN, Wash. — Patrick W. Bailey, 78, of Harpster, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in St. John, Wash. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Paul J. Weston

MOSCOW — Paul J. Weston, 63, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William “Bill” Cash

PULLMAN — William “Bill” Cash, 67, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at City View Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

William “Bill” F. Ritz

William “Bill” F. Ritz, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca “Becky” J. Tefft

MOSCOW — Rebecca “Becky” J. Tefft, 65, of Kendrick died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary D. Rode

Gary D. Rode, 63, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marvin W. Hanks

Marvin W. Hanks, 76, of Lapwai, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Tamara J. Bennett

Tamara J. Bennett, 50, of Clarkston, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.