Diane K. Allen
GRANGEVILLE — Diane K. Allen, 70, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Michele Trevino
GRANGEVILLE — Michele Trevino, 53, of Riggins, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, near Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick W. Bailey
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Patrick W. Bailey, 78, of Harpster, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in St. John, Wash. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Paul J. Weston
MOSCOW — Paul J. Weston, 63, of Moscow, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” Cash
PULLMAN — William “Bill” Cash, 67, of Moscow, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at City View Adult Family Home in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” F. Ritz
William “Bill” F. Ritz, 73, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca “Becky” J. Tefft
MOSCOW — Rebecca “Becky” J. Tefft, 65, of Kendrick died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary D. Rode
Gary D. Rode, 63, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin W. Hanks
Marvin W. Hanks, 76, of Lapwai, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Tamara J. Bennett
Tamara J. Bennett, 50, of Clarkston, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.