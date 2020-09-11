Frank R. Scott

Frank R. Scott, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Roberts

Michael J. Roberts, 57, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his Clarkston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John Edward Frary

John Edward Frary, 78, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Gary A. Schmidt

Gary A. Schmidt, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.