Frank R. Scott
Frank R. Scott, 79, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael J. Roberts
Michael J. Roberts, 57, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his Clarkston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John Edward Frary
John Edward Frary, 78, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary A. Schmidt
Gary A. Schmidt, 70, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.