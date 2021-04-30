Wynn L. Wise
WEIPPE — Wynn L. Wise, 75, of Weippe, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Weippe. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Timithey Dickinson
MOSCOW — Timithey Dickinson, 40, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce Fleener
MOSCOW — Joyce Fleener, 83, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Christine Vaughn
PULLMAN — Christine Vaughn, 79, of Moscow, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Bradley W. Harrison
MYRTLE — Bradley W. Harrison, 68, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, near Myrtle. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy S. Corder
OROFINO — Peggy S. Corder, 69, of Orofino, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Orofino. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.