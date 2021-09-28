Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp
Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry Lee Blankenship
ALBION — Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis M. Frakes
Phyllis M. Frakes, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Henry C. Kaufman Jr.
Henry C. Kaufman Jr., 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nolan B. Meece
MOSCOW — Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dominick J. Klewa
MOSCOW — Dominick J. Klewa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel M. Benjamin
BOISE — Hazel M. Benjamin, 90, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Boise. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Russie L. Hastings
Russie L. Hastings, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy A. Green
Nancy A. Green, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Bertha M. Nygaard
MOSCOW — Bertha M. Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Debbie L. Jones
Debbie L. Jones, 69, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
James P. “Jimmy” Meyer
MOSCOW — James P. “Jimmy” Meyer, 77, of Deary, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Berneice E. Anderson
MOSCOW — Berneice E. Anderson, 97, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
James B. Merrill
James B. Merrill, 71, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.