Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp

Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp, 95, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Lee Blankenship

ALBION — Terry Lee Blankenship, 73, of Albion, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis M. Frakes

Phyllis M. Frakes, 89, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Henry C. Kaufman Jr.

Henry C. Kaufman Jr., 83, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nolan B. Meece

MOSCOW — Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dominick J. Klewa

MOSCOW — Dominick J. Klewa, 97, of Moscow, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel M. Benjamin

BOISE — Hazel M. Benjamin, 90, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Boise. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Russie L. Hastings

Russie L. Hastings, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy A. Green

Nancy A. Green, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha M. Nygaard

MOSCOW — Bertha M. Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie L. Jones

Debbie L. Jones, 69, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

James P. “Jimmy” Meyer

MOSCOW — James P. “Jimmy” Meyer, 77, of Deary, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Berneice E. Anderson

MOSCOW — Berneice E. Anderson, 97, of Moscow, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

James B. Merrill

James B. Merrill, 71, of Clarkston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.