Dorothea “Dotty” A. Stoddard
Dorothea “Dotty” A. Stoddard, 67, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Lopez
Michael Lopez, 68, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Hans Christopher Lorentzen
Hans Christopher Lorentzen, 77, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Gary G. Dobbs
Gary G. Dobbs, 79, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home. Malcoms Brower-Wann Funeral Home at Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.