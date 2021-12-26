Kay Rossiter
Kay Rossiter, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eva L. Mathewson
Eva L. Mathewson, 81, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Roberts
Kathleen Roberts, 92, of Lewiston, died Dec. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcoms Brower-Wann of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.