Kay Rossiter

Kay Rossiter, 75, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eva L. Mathewson

Eva L. Mathewson, 81, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen Roberts

Kathleen Roberts, 92, of Lewiston, died Dec. 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcoms Brower-Wann of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.