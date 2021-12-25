Janet Klatt
Janet Klatt, 67, of Asotin, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Dougherty
Mary J. Dougherty, 78, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.
Thomas Fabin
Thomas Fabin, 72, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara B. Presnall
Barbara B. Presnall, 64, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Terry R. Arndt
PULLMAN — Terry R. Arndt, 81, of Palouse, died Thursday, Dec. 23,2021, at the Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ilene Bruce
GARFIELD, Wash. — Ilene Bruce, 92, of Farmington, Wash., died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Ladow Court Assisted Living in Garfield, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.