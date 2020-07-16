Virginia “Ginger” Plummer
NEZPERCE — Virginia “Ginger” Plummer, 85, of Nezperce, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Champaben L. Joshi
Champaben L. Joshi, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation — The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eva J. Dawson
Eva J. Dawson, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.