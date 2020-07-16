Virginia “Ginger” Plummer

NEZPERCE — Virginia “Ginger” Plummer, 85, of Nezperce, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Champaben L. Joshi

Champaben L. Joshi, 88, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation — The Orchards. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eva J. Dawson

Eva J. Dawson, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.