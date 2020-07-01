Dallas R. Robinett

GRANGEVILLE — Dallas R. Robinett, 70, of White Bird, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Albert R. Lawrence

KENDRICK — Albert R. Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lori A. Showers

Lori A. Showers, 52, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation –The Orchards, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Hammond

Patricia A. Hammond, 66, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kim Clark

WINCHESTER — Kim Clark, 61, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela J. McRoberts

Pamela J. McRoberts, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Maurice “Chief” McAtty

SPOKANE — Maurice “Chief” McAtty, 40, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.