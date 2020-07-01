Dallas R. Robinett
GRANGEVILLE — Dallas R. Robinett, 70, of White Bird, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Albert R. Lawrence
KENDRICK — Albert R. Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lori A. Showers
Lori A. Showers, 52, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation –The Orchards, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Hammond
Patricia A. Hammond, 66, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kim Clark
WINCHESTER — Kim Clark, 61, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. McRoberts
Pamela J. McRoberts, 65, of Lewiston, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Maurice “Chief” McAtty
SPOKANE — Maurice “Chief” McAtty, 40, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.