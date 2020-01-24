Janice Chloe Daum
KIMBERLY, Idaho — Janice Chloe Daum, 77, of Kimberly, Idaho, and formerly of Kamiah, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Oak Creek Care Center in Kimberly. Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Janet M. Berreman
Janet M. Berreman, 71, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Randy Gene Wakefield Sr.
POST FALLS, Idaho — Randy Gene Wakefield Sr., 67, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home. Bell Tower Funeral Home and Crematory, of Post Falls, is in charge of arrangements.