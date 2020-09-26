Marcus Glen Scheibe
Marcus Glen Scheibe, 61, of Clarkston, formerly of Spokane and several Idaho counties, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Cremation took place at Spokane Cremation and Funeral Service of Spokane.
E. David Steigers
E. David Steigers, 85, of Juliaetta, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Howard M. Applington
Howard M. Applington, 77, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Marie Paffile O’Dell
Donna Marie Paffile O’Dell, 85, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Nell L. Hamil
Nell L. Hamil, 89, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
George Polack
GRANGEVILLE — George Polack, 86, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.