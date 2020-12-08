Orvillie Willard
Orvillie Willard, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Lee Kramer
TEKOA, Wash. — Kathy Lee Kramer, 73, of Tekoa, and pastor of the Elmore United Methodist Church at Potlatch, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Elizabeth Williams
PULLMAN — Ann Elizabeth Williams, 69, of Pullman, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Paul C. Collard
Paul C. Collard, 59, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry C. Hill
WINCHESTER — Larry C. Hill, 80, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Lakeside Assisted Living. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores M. Clark
SPOKANE — Dolores M. Clark, 93, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Providence Holy Family Hospital. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Gertrude E. Copper
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Gertrude E. Copper, 99, formerly of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living of Highlands Ranch, Colo. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.