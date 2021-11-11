Laurel Helen Feider
DAYTON, Wash. — Laurel Helen Feider, 95, of Dayton and formerly of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Dayton. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home of Dayton is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly E. Robertson
Kelly E. Robertson, 35, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Robert W. Brown
Robert W. Brown, 70, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his Lewiston home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.