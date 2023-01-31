James W. Stephen
James W. Stephen, 59, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Howard Hazeltine
MOSCOW — Howard Hazeltine, 69, of Moscow, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur D. Rode
PRINCETON — Arthur D. Rode, 79, of Princeton, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
William Shane
William Shane, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin Cox
MOSCOW — Alvin Cox, 60, of Moscow, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Kossman
MOSCOW — Michael Kossman, 76, of Moscow, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Jon Semingson
PULLMAN — Jon Semingson, 66, of Pullman, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Victor L. Thulon
Victor L. Thulon, 84, of Juliaetta, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William M. ‘Bill’ Anderson
William M. “Bill” Anderson, 85, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald A. Diffin
LENORE — Donald A. Diffin, 73, of Lenore, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
N. Elizabeth Diamond
N. Elizabeth Diamond, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lewiston Transitional Care. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
